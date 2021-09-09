2021 Colorado 200

The Colorado 200 is Law Week Colorado’s annual listing of the largest 200 Colorado law firms by employment. It’s one of the newspaper’s biggest issues of the year. But even if you work for a small firm that’s not on the Colorado 200, we ask that you please still take the survey — your information helps us better understand where attorneys are working and what the demographics of Colorado law firms looks like.

The information you provide may or may not be used in the publication of our Dec. 6 edition of the Law Week. The survey should take no more than 5 minutes to complete. If you have questions about the survey or if you are having technical difficulty, please contact the Law Week newsroom at [email protected] or email the managing editor at [email protected]

Take the survey.

