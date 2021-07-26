If you’re looking for a list of the stand-out attorneys, there is no shortage of places to look, factoring in rankings, awards and referral services. But for the true boots-on-the-ground look at the local market, we ask local attorneys. Law Week asks members of the local community to weigh in on who they think is the best in dozens of categories, from best litigator to best courier.

Barrister’s Best is open to all members of the Colorado legal community, and you don’t need to complete the entire survey in order to weigh in.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The information you provide may or may not be used in the publication of our Oct. 18 issue. It is not required that surveyors fill out every category, but at least 10 responses must be submitted in order for it to be forwarded to the Law Week Newsroom for consideration.

Please only fill out the survey once. Repeat submissions are not accepted.

If you have questions about the survey or if you are having technical difficulty, please contact the Law Week newsroom at [email protected] If you have advertising inquires, please email contact one of our account executives at 303–292–1212 or email [email protected]

Take the survey here.

