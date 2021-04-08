Undocumented Coloradans in Essential Work Could Get Citizenship

Colorado’s undocumented essential workers might have a speedy option for obtaining lawful permanent residency if Congress passes a bill looking to reward the estimated 5 million individuals in that category across the country.

“The Citizenship for Essential Workers Act provides undocumented essential workers with a fast, accessible, and secure path to citizenship, beginning with immediate adjustment of status to legal permanent resident. This legislation is a critical part of a just and inclusive COVID-19 recovery,” the website for bill sponsor Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) states.

Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette and Sen. John Hickenlooper are also signed on as cosponsors to the legislation, according to a joint press release written by the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, a statewide coalition of immigrant advocates.

CIRC noted in the press release that undocumented workers risk their health when working in essential services such as grocery stores, farms, hospitals, kitchens and more. “Yet the bitter truth remains that despite their incredible contributions, they are not afforded the same protections, opportunities, or security that their fellow neighbors are,” the CIRC release states.

The proposed bill would create a pathway to citizenship for roughly 7.5 million undocumented immigrants living in and contributing to the U.S. This includes millions of undocumented essential workers and their more “than two million undocumented family members covered by the bill,” according to FWD.us, a bipartisan political advocacy organization for reform.

