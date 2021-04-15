Senate Bill Could Spur Power Grid Construction

The General Assembly is considering legislation that aims to drive the construction of additional electricity power line capacity, hoping to speed up the push to a grid able to carry energy generated by renewable sources around the state. The bill would also cut regulatory barriers associated with transmission project planning and force the state’s utilities to join a regional transmission organization by 2030.

SB21-072 also seeks to create a new state agency known as the Colorado Electric Transmission Authority, which would be empowered to create transmission corridors, condemn land needed to build infrastructure, finance projects and collect reimbursement from utilities for public expenditures needed to build capacity.

“This is really urgent for Colorado, for a number of reasons,” said Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, its primary sponsor. “Principally among them is that it’s very much in the benefit of the ratepayers of the state to be in an RTO.” He cited unidentified studies by the National Academy of Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and National Renewable Energy Laboratory before concluding that “there are hundreds of millions of dollars of annual savings available to Colorado ratepayers if we are in an RTO.”

INCREASING CAPACITY

No Colorado utilities are currently members of a regional transmission organization, an affiliation of power providers that permits transfer of electricity across utility service areas. By contrast, some of the state’s utilities have chosen to join one of several energy imbalance markets. Those fora for obtaining excess power needed to meet a load or to sell excess electricity on a short-term basis, as a way of mitigating fluctuations in power demand, do not offer as many economic benefits to ratepayers. “The EIMs are a good step, but they are a relatively small step forward,” Hansen said. “EIMs do not contemplate real-time or day-ahead markets. They certainly help utilities trade power, and that’s great, and that’s something we should do a lot more of, but EIMs deliver only a small fraction of the benefit of an RTO.”

Those studies mentioned by Hansen – I haven’t been able to locate them. I don’t doubt their existence, but I do not have enough information to be sure of what they are. So I think the piece should say that he did not identify them. Otherwise, we are simply taking his word for it.

…

