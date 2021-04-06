Sam Cary Celebrates 50 Years by Honoring 16 Women Presidents

The Sam Cary Bar Association closed out Women’s History Month with a celebration of its 16 women presidents — several of whom served multiple terms — as well as a celebration of its 50th anniversary.

“Sam Cary, as always, we were pioneers,” said April Jones, president of the SCBA and managing CEO of Jones Law Firm. She added that even from the formative years of the SCBA, women were playing important roles in the bar association.

“You can think of a lot of amazing Black women lawyers right now in the news … but we have amazing Black lawyers right here,” said Shelby Martin, a litigator with WilmerHale and the SCBA program chair.

The bar was formed in fall 1971 to create a help group and instill professionalism as a vehicle for exchanging ideas between African American lawyers, according to the SCBA website. Originally consisting of just seven members, the group’s first “controversial task” was to name the bar after Sam Cary, a Black Colorado lawyer who had represented otherwise underrepresented groups. The controversy came from the fact that Cary had been disbarred under unclear circumstances 45 years prior to the organization’s formation.

At the time of the SCBA’s founding, fewer than 15 Black lawyers were practicing in Colorado, and initial meetings were held in members’ homes and offices, according to the bar association website. Currently there are more than 300 African American attorneys practice in Colorado, also according to the bar association.

By 1973 — just two years after its founding — the bar association had its first female president, Gloria Monroe, who was a public defender at the time. Following Monroe, 15 other women would take on the mantle — three serving for multiple years. “Those were pioneering days,” Monroe said. “But they were happy times.”

…

This complete article appears in the April 5 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read this, and other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.