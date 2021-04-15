Pandemic Brings Unpredictability for Commercial Property Assessments

County assessors in Colorado will send out notices of property valuation by May 1, and real estate attorneys say some commercial property owners might be in for an unpleasant surprise if they were expecting the pandemic to bring lower tax bills.

The new valuations will apply to taxes paid in 2022 and 2023. For this revaluation cycle, assessors will be looking at data from January 2019 through June 2020, to calculate a property’s value as of June 30, 2020. By law, assessors must consider sales, income and expenses, and construction cost data when assessing commercial properties.

“They are technically required to apply equal weight to the three approaches to valuation,” said Polsinelli shareholder Nick McGrath. “But practically, and from my experience, I see the sales approach and the income approach being focused on more … And I think those are probably impacted the most in terms of COVID.”

The base period assessors are using for reappraisals began with strong sales that lasted until early 2020, but the arrival of the pandemic caused sales to drop and vacancies to rise.

“We were living in the great days of 2019, with property values going up — both non-residential and residential values. And then COVID hit,” said Spencer Fane partner Robin Nolan. “It was a banner year, and then it wasn’t a banner year.”

…

This complete article appears in the April 12 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.