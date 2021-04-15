Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Expansion Bill Headed to Congress

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

What Deb Haaland’s Interior Department Means for Colorado’s Federal Land

Conservationists celebrated Deb Haaland’s first week at work in Washington, D.C., but those in the oil and gas sector worry about how the Biden administration’s Interior Department will affect Colorado jobs.

And as for the BLM…

President Joe Biden is rumored to be ready to nominate National Wildlife Federation senior adviser and Montana Democrat Tracy Stone-Manning to direct the Bureau of Land Management.

Reps Seek Recognition for Colorado’s Japanese Internment Camp

Colorado congressmen are working to revive a bill that would get National Historic Site designation for the Amache incaceration camp, the site of a WWII Japanese internment camp.

Colorado’s Mixed Results on Protecting Inmates Through the Pandemic

Colorado did better than the vast majority of states in testing inmates for COVID-19. However, our state was solidly middle-of-the-pack on actually limiting the number of coronavirus-related deaths. (Denver Post)

Realtors Fight in Denver’s Real Estate Market

Denver’s crazy real estate market is pushing realtors to extreme lengths to make purchases and convince owners to sell.