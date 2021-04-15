Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Expansion Bill Headed to Congress

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
What Deb Haaland’s Interior Department Means for Colorado’s Federal Land
Conservationists celebrated Deb Haaland’s first week at work in Washington, D.C., but those in the oil and gas sector worry about how the Biden administration’s Interior Department will affect Colorado jobs.
And as for the BLM…
President Joe Biden is rumored to be ready to nominate National Wildlife Federation senior adviser and Montana Democrat Tracy Stone-Manning to direct the Bureau of Land Management.
Reps Seek Recognition for Colorado’s Japanese Internment Camp
Colorado congressmen are working to revive a bill that would get National Historic Site designation for the Amache incaceration camp, the site of a WWII Japanese internment camp.
Colorado’s Mixed Results on Protecting Inmates Through the Pandemic
Colorado did better than the vast majority of states in testing inmates for COVID-19. However, our state was solidly middle-of-the-pack on actually limiting the number of coronavirus-related deaths. (Denver Post)
Realtors Fight in Denver’s Real Estate Market
Denver’s crazy real estate market is pushing realtors to extreme lengths to make purchases and convince owners to sell.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Dems Look to Expand Supreme Court
Four Democratic congresspeople are planning to introduce a bill that would expand the U.S. Supreme Court by four seats and give President Joe Biden the ability to immediately fill the seats.
Justices Call for Civility
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch encouraged civil discourse and warned of threats to U.S. democracy in an online event promoting civic information.
Police Officer Charged for Daunte Wright Shooting
The Minnesota police officer who shot Daunte Wright after reportedly mistaking her gun for a Taser was charged with manslaughter.
Capitol Police Officer Cleared in Riot Shooting
And the police officer who fatally shot a rioter during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will not face charges.
Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]