Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Considers EDI Rules

IN LOCAL NEWS

State Considers EDI Rules

The Colorado Supreme Court heard comments last week about a possible new update to attorney’s CLE rules. The state might soon require attorneys to add equity, diversity and inclusion training to their education requirements.

How the El Paso County Jail Put CARES Act Money to Use

The El Paso County Jail saw nearly $16 million in updates using federal coronavirus funds. Many of the improvements pre-dated the pandemic, in spite of guidance from the relief fund.

Lawmakers Look for Better Call Quality

In response to complaints about the expense and quality of phone calls with inmates in Colorado’s jails and prisons, Democratic lawmakers are considering giving the Public Utilities Commission authority to regulate phone service providers.

Google Decision Might Ease Coder Concerns

With its opinion last week in Google v. Oracle, the U.S. Supreme Court sent a message that a common tech company practice of using parts of others’ code is likely to be legally safe, even though the court stopped short of providing a clear rule on the subject.

Plaintiffs in Wrongful Death Suit Questions Shotgun Willie’s Bankruptcy

The family of a man killed during an altercation at Shotgun Willie’s say the business is filing bankruptcy to avoid liability in a wrongful death lawsuit over his death. (Denver Post)