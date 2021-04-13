Legal Lasso: Supreme Court Considers EDI Rules

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
State Considers EDI Rules
The Colorado Supreme Court heard comments last week about a possible new update to attorney’s CLE rules. The state might soon require attorneys to add equity, diversity and inclusion training to their education requirements.
How the El Paso County Jail Put CARES Act Money to Use
The El Paso County Jail saw nearly $16 million in updates using federal coronavirus funds. Many of the improvements pre-dated the pandemic, in spite of guidance from the relief fund.
Lawmakers Look for Better Call Quality
In response to complaints about the expense and quality of phone calls with inmates in Colorado’s jails and prisons, Democratic lawmakers are considering giving the Public Utilities Commission authority to regulate phone service providers.
Google Decision Might Ease Coder Concerns
With its opinion last week in Google v. Oracle, the U.S. Supreme Court sent a message that a common tech company practice of using parts of others’ code is likely to be legally safe, even though the court stopped short of providing a clear rule on the subject.
Plaintiffs in Wrongful Death Suit Questions Shotgun Willie’s Bankruptcy
The family of a man killed during an altercation at Shotgun Willie’s say the business is filing bankruptcy to avoid liability in a wrongful death lawsuit over his death. (Denver Post)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
The Supreme Court Might Be Getting Tired of 9th Circuit Religious Rulings
The U.S. Supreme Court late last week lifted California’s restrictions on religious gatherings in private homes and also expressed its dissatisfaction with the 9th Circuit for repeatedly ignoring high court guidance on COVID-19 restrictions on religious exercise.
Fox News Hires New GC
Fox News Media hired a new general counsel and executive vice president of corporate development amid a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems Corp.
MLB Umpire Wins Defamation Case
Baseball’s most famous umpire was awarded $500,000 in a defamation lawsuit against a former player who had said the senior official had accepted a bribe.
Financial Service Patent Challenges Piling Up
Lawsuits against banks and e-commerce companies over financial services patents are piling up now that a patent office process expired that helped provide defense in those disputes.
