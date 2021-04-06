Legal Lasso: State Supreme Court Hears Police Surveillance Case

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

State Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments

The Colorado Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments this week, including a case that questions whether police violated the Fourth Amendment by conducting warrantless surveillance of a suspect’s home using pole-mounted cameras.

Redistricting Commission Chair Loses His Seat

Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission stripped its newly appointed chairman, Danny Moore, of his role because of public comments he made about the results of the 2020 election and using a racial epithet to describe COVID-19.

Gray Wolves Remain on Endangered Species List For Now

President Joe Biden hasn’t yet indicated whether he will roll back a Trump administration decision to remove gray wolves from the endangered species list.

Lawmakers Look to Seal Pot Convictions

A bill before the General Assembly this session would give more people a path to seal their convictions for marijuana possession offenses.

King Soopers’ Evidence Collection Complete

Detectives have finished collecting evidence at the Boulder King Soopers where a gunman killed 10 people in March.