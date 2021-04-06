Legal Lasso: State Supreme Court Hears Police Surveillance Case

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
State Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments
The Colorado Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments this week, including a case that questions whether police violated the Fourth Amendment by conducting warrantless surveillance of a suspect’s home using pole-mounted cameras.
Redistricting Commission Chair Loses His Seat
Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission stripped its newly appointed chairman, Danny Moore, of his role because of public comments he made about the results of the 2020 election and using a racial epithet to describe COVID-19.
Gray Wolves Remain on Endangered Species List For Now
President Joe Biden hasn’t yet indicated whether he will roll back a Trump administration decision to remove gray wolves from the endangered species list.
Lawmakers Look to Seal Pot Convictions
A bill before the General Assembly this session would give more people a path to seal their convictions for marijuana possession offenses.
King Soopers’ Evidence Collection Complete
Detectives have finished collecting evidence at the Boulder King Soopers where a gunman killed 10 people in March.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
ViacomCBS Attorneys Among Top-Paid Execs
Curious about GC salaries? Three lawyers were among the top six highest-paid executives at ViacomCBS Inc., receiving $12.7 million in total compensation.
SCOTUS Resolves Trump Twitter Case
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a lower court ruling that former President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment rights of critics he blocked on Twitter.
Derek Chauvin Trial Update
In the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, the crisis intervention training coordinator for the Minneapolis Police Department is the latest police official to take the stand to police training regarding use of force.
Study Analyzes Justices’ Religious Leanings
A new study asserts that the current Supreme Court makeup is the most pro-religion since World War II.
