Legal Lasso: Salazar in Consideration for Ambassador Post

IN LOCAL NEWS

Salazar Considered for Ambassador Post

The Biden administration is considering Ken Salazar, a former senator, Interior secretary and WilmerHale attorney, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Axios has learned.

Weiser Joins Push for Anti-Hate Crime Bill

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general in urging Congress to pass la national hate crime bill.

Judge Denies Gag Order in King Soopers Shooting Case

A Boulder judge denied a request for a gag order in the case involving the man suspected of killing 10 at a Boulder King Soopers.

Supreme Court Rules on Lay Witness Testimony

The Colorado Supreme Court earlier this week ruled that police officers can testify as lay witnesses about how they interpret body language. (Denver Post)

Passengers Prepare to Sue Over Scary Flight

Passengers on the plane that left parts of an engine in a Broomfield yard are preparing to sue the airline. (The Independent)