Legal Lasso: Salazar in Consideration for Ambassador Post

IN LOCAL NEWS
Salazar Considered for Ambassador Post
The Biden administration is considering Ken Salazar, a former senator, Interior secretary and WilmerHale attorney, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Axios has learned.
Weiser Joins Push for Anti-Hate Crime Bill
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general in urging Congress to pass la national hate crime bill.
Judge Denies Gag Order in King Soopers Shooting Case
A Boulder judge denied a request for a gag order in the case involving the man suspected of killing 10 at a Boulder King Soopers.
Supreme Court Rules on Lay Witness Testimony
The Colorado Supreme Court earlier this week ruled that police officers can testify as lay witnesses about how they interpret body language. (Denver Post)
Passengers Prepare to Sue Over Scary Flight
Passengers on the plane that left parts of an engine in a Broomfield yard are preparing to sue the airline. (The Independent)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Law Firm Leaders Speak Out Against Georgia Voting Laws
Leaders of 62 BigLaw firms and 19 general counsel are denouncing Georgia’s voter restrictions and proposed restrictions in Texas.
Federal Judge Killed by Reckless Driver
U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein of the Eastern District of New York was struck and killed by a driver in Boca Raton, Florida. The 75-year-old judge had served on the federal bench since 2003.
BigLaw Van Life
Two Greenberg Traurig leaders are taking a nationwide RV trip to visit the firm’s 30 offices.
Door Dash-Driver Prosecutor Resigns
The Bucks County, Pennsylvania, prosecutor who had been demoted for moonlighting as a Door Dash delivery driver resigned from his job at the DA’s office.
