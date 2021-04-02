Legal Lasso: Remembering Justice Gregory Kellam Scott

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Remembering Colorado Law Leaders

Colorado’s first Black Supreme Court justice, Gregory Kellam Scott, died earlier this week. The announcement came from the Colorado Supreme Court just a day after the news that former Chief Justice Mary Mullarkey died.

Discrimination in Adoption

A bill in the state legislature seeks to root out discrimination within foster care and adoption services in the state. While lawmakers largely support it, some have expressed concern that it may cause religious-affiliated organizations to stop providing services or working with the state in doing so.

The Judicial Branch’s Culture Problem

Women working within the Colorado judicial branch say allegations of sexism and misconduct are emblematic of a cultural problem within the governmental branch. (Denver Post)

Estimates of the Liability Costs for Sexual Abuse

A bill that aims to give justice to victims of child sexual abuse could cost the state an estimated $13.7 million a year as incidents are brought to light.

Environmental Groups Call for Air Pollution Control Division Head’s Ousting

Environmental groups are demanding that Gov. Jared Polis remove the director of the state Air Pollution Control Division, following the whistleblower complaint alleging that the state unlawfully approves permits to release pollutants.