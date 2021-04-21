Changes are coming to Law Week Colorado. For starters, we have a new website with a digital archive, more news in one place and other features coming soon.
Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for LegalLasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
2nd Circuit Climate Change Case Could Guide Litigation Here
A decision by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals regarding damages for climate change might have an effect on lawsuits in Colorado where local governments are seeking compensation for greenhouse gas emission damages.
Colorado Leaders React to Derek Chauvin Verdict
Leaders reacted to the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial, saying it was the “right verdict.” Lawmakers who gathered at the Capitol breathed a sigh of relief and prayed for the family of George Floyd.
How New Mexico Pot Affects Colorado Pot Businesses
As New Mexico legalizes recreational marijuana, the resiliency of the cannabis business in Colorado’s border towns will be tested.
The Latest on Vaccine Passports
DU will require proof of vaccination from anyone returning to campus in the fall, similar to colleges around the country. But pushback against the idea of “vaccine passports” could dash many of those plans.
Climate Change Bill Passes
A landmark climate bill passed at the legislature, but some Democrats lawmakers and many environmental activists say the plan isn’t clear on regulations.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
How Chauvin Will Appeal
Derek Chauvin plans to appeal the outcome of his trial, likely on grounds that the jury was tainted by media coverage or influenced by the outcome of a civil lawsuit.
DOJ Investigating Minneapolis Police
With Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict barely in the rearview mirror, the Department of Justice this morning announced it is investigating possible patterns of discrimination and excessive force among the Minneapolis Police Department.
Shortcomings in Indiana’s Red Flag Law
Despite law enforcement seizing a shotgun from the man who killed eight at an Indiana FedEx facility, prosecutors say the state’s red flag law’s shortcomings allowed the 19-year-old to purchase new guns.
Moving Past Millennials
According to a new survey, 60% of generation Z law students say they want to be the ones to decide whether they work in or out of the office.
Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]