IN LOCAL NEWS

2nd Circuit Climate Change Case Could Guide Litigation Here

A decision by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals regarding damages for climate change might have an effect on lawsuits in Colorado where local governments are seeking compensation for greenhouse gas emission damages.

Colorado Leaders React to Derek Chauvin Verdict

Leaders reacted to the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial, saying it was the “right verdict.” Lawmakers who gathered at the Capitol breathed a sigh of relief and prayed for the family of George Floyd.

How New Mexico Pot Affects Colorado Pot Businesses

As New Mexico legalizes recreational marijuana, the resiliency of the cannabis business in Colorado’s border towns will be tested.

The Latest on Vaccine Passports

DU will require proof of vaccination from anyone returning to campus in the fall, similar to colleges around the country. But pushback against the idea of “vaccine passports” could dash many of those plans.

Climate Change Bill Passes

A landmark climate bill passed at the legislature, but some Democrats lawmakers and many environmental activists say the plan isn’t clear on regulations.