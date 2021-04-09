Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Set to Hear Ski Area Safety Bill

Happy Friday Legal Lasso readers! Your morning newsletter will be missing from your inbox Monday morning as we do some necessary maintenance on our website and newsletter. We’ll be back on Tuesday.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Lawmakers Consider Ski Area Safety
Lawmakers next week will hear a bill that would require Colorado ski resorts to collect and publish safety plans and accident data.
Lawmakers Lose Interest in Assault Weapon Ban
And despite the increased focus on gun safety, key lawmakers are backing away from pursuing any assault-style weapon bans this year, instead favoring policy changes that will more directly prevent violence.
Gun Accessory Used in Boulder Shooting Could Get More Regulation
President Joe Biden said yesterday that he wants more regulation on kit guns and gun accessories like one used in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting in March.
Circuits Split on Bump Stocks
And with a recent 6th Circuit ruling, the legality of an accessory used in a Las Vegas mass shooting could be set up for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide.
CU Asked for Ransom
The University of Colorado is being asked to pay ransom to protect more than 300,000 files — including students’ personal data — that was compromised in a data breach. (Daily Camera)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Alabama Amazon Workers Won’t Unionize
Amazon workers in Alabama voted not to unionize, ending the retail giant’s largest union push from its workers around the country.
Minnesota Laws Allow for Personal Look at George Floyd
A unique “spark of life” doctrine in Minnesota allows prosecutors to introduce evidence about George Floyd’s life in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Jurors will soon see photos of Floyd as a young man and hear testimony about his childhood.
Trademark Express Survives Lawsuits
A federal judge ruled that nonlawyer employees of Trademark Express — a business that helps customers prepare applications to register or renew a mark — are not engaged in the practice of law.
Man Indicted for Assaulting Police Officer During Capitol Riot
A federal grand jury indicted a Florida man for attacking a Metropolitan Police officer with a skateboard during the U.S. Capitol insurrection Jan. 6.
