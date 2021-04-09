Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Set to Hear Ski Area Safety Bill

Happy Friday Legal Lasso readers! Your morning newsletter will be missing from your inbox Monday morning as we do some necessary maintenance on our website and newsletter. We’ll be back on Tuesday.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Consider Ski Area Safety

Lawmakers next week will hear a bill that would require Colorado ski resorts to collect and publish safety plans and accident data.

Lawmakers Lose Interest in Assault Weapon Ban

And despite the increased focus on gun safety, key lawmakers are backing away from pursuing any assault-style weapon bans this year, instead favoring policy changes that will more directly prevent violence.

Gun Accessory Used in Boulder Shooting Could Get More Regulation

President Joe Biden said yesterday that he wants more regulation on kit guns and gun accessories like one used in the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting in March.

Circuits Split on Bump Stocks

And with a recent 6th Circuit ruling, the legality of an accessory used in a Las Vegas mass shooting could be set up for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide.

CU Asked for Ransom

The University of Colorado is being asked to pay ransom to protect more than 300,000 files — including students’ personal data — that was compromised in a data breach. (Daily Camera)