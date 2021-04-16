Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Kill Ski Safety Transparency Bill

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Kill Ski Safety Transparency Bill

State lawmakers killed a bill that would have required ski areas to publish injury statistics and their safety plans after opponents expressed concern about the administrative effort that would have been required to bring the bill to fruition.

Felony Murder Bill Goes to Governor’s Desk

Gov. Jared Polis is primed to sign a bill that drops the mandatory minimum sentence for felony murder from life in prison without parole and instead classifies the crime as a Class 2 felony, which carries a minimum sentence of eight to 24 years in prison.

Billboards Outside Boulder

An attorney put up two billboards advocating for gun laws in response to the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting.

Colorado Drops the Dial

As of today, Colorado’s dial system for COVID-19 safety restrictions is advisory, and local governments are instead left to determine their own levels of limitations.

Aurora Fire Rescue Won’t Seek Ketamine Waiver

Aurora Fire Rescue will not renew the department’s waiver from a ketamine moratorium. The use of the drug as a tranquilizer gained scrutiny following the death of Elijah McClain, who was administered a hefty dose during an interaction with police.