Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Kill Ski Safety Transparency Bill

IN LOCAL NEWS
Lawmakers Kill Ski Safety Transparency Bill
State lawmakers killed a bill that would have required ski areas to publish injury statistics and their safety plans after opponents expressed concern about the administrative effort that would have been required to bring the bill to fruition.
Felony Murder Bill Goes to Governor’s Desk
Gov. Jared Polis is primed to sign a bill that drops the mandatory minimum sentence for felony murder from life in prison without parole and instead classifies the crime as a Class 2 felony, which carries a minimum sentence of eight to 24 years in prison.
Billboards Outside Boulder
An attorney put up two billboards advocating for gun laws in response to the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting.
Colorado Drops the Dial
As of today, Colorado’s dial system for COVID-19 safety restrictions is advisory, and local governments are instead left to determine their own levels of limitations.
Aurora Fire Rescue Won’t Seek Ketamine Waiver
Aurora Fire Rescue will not renew the department’s waiver from a ketamine moratorium. The use of the drug as a tranquilizer gained scrutiny following the death of Elijah McClain, who was administered a hefty dose during an interaction with police.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Testimony Ends in Derek Chauvin Trial
Testimony in the murder trial for Derek Chauvin ended yesterday without the police officer suspected of killing George Floyd taking the stand. Closing arguments will be Monday.
Corporate Boards Increase Latino Appointments
U.S. publicly-listed companies more than quadrupled the number of Latino executives appointed to boards in the first quarter in a step toward addressing ethnic and racial inequality across the top corporate ranks.
Lawyers’ Legal Risks for Downloading Files
Lawyers who downloaded proprietary materials from their Boston law firm upon their exit may be liable for unfair or deceptive business practices, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled.
Man Sentenced for Posing as Attorney
A Florida man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for posing as an immigration attorney. He pleaded guilty to crimes in relation to his filing more than 225 fraudulent asylum applications and collecting more than $411,000 from unknowing clients.
