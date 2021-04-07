Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Advance Anti-Discrimination Legislation

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
House Approves Anti-Discrimination Update
Last week, the Colorado House of Representatives gave its approval to a bill that would update language in state anti-discrimination laws to more accurately reflect the range of gender expression and gender identity.
Attorneys Debate Media Attention in King Soopers Shooting Case
Prosecutors and defense attorneys are fighting over whether there should be a gag order in the legal case involving the alleged King Soopers shooter.
Prosecutors Drop Some Charges for Protest Leaders
Prosecutors amended charges for three leaders of last summer’s Elijah McClain protests, dropping some of the most significant felonies.
DPS Looks Into Allegations Against Tay Anderson
The Denver school board has hired an outside firm to investigate sexual assault allegations made against board member Tay Anderson.
Lawmakers Look to Restrict Solitary Confinement
A new state bill looks to significantly cut back on when deputies can put an inmate in solitary confinement and how long the inmate can stay there. (Denver Post)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Texas Looks to Proceed With Evictions
What happens when the evictions moratorium ends? Texas is about to find out as it looks to open the courtroom doors to landlords looking to bring tens of thousands of eviction cases against tenants.
Justice Breyer Talks About the Court
Justice Steven Breyer spoke at a Harvard Law School event yesterday where he rejected the court’s “conservative” tag and warned against expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court.
BigLaw Firm Sued for Breaking Verbal Contract
A California appeals court said an associate can proceed with a lawsuit alleging Drinker Biddle & Reath — now Faegre Drinker — broke its promise to retain her as long as she “performed as an average associate.”
California Judge Admonished for Third Time
A California judicial watchdog admonished a judge for improper behavior and comments, including telling a criminal defendant that he knew he was guilty despite the defendant’s acquittal.
