Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Advance Anti-Discrimination Legislation

IN LOCAL NEWS

House Approves Anti-Discrimination Update

Last week, the Colorado House of Representatives gave its approval to a bill that would update language in state anti-discrimination laws to more accurately reflect the range of gender expression and gender identity.

Attorneys Debate Media Attention in King Soopers Shooting Case

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are fighting over whether there should be a gag order in the legal case involving the alleged King Soopers shooter.

Prosecutors Drop Some Charges for Protest Leaders

Prosecutors amended charges for three leaders of last summer’s Elijah McClain protests, dropping some of the most significant felonies.

DPS Looks Into Allegations Against Tay Anderson

The Denver school board has hired an outside firm to investigate sexual assault allegations made against board member Tay Anderson.

Lawmakers Look to Restrict Solitary Confinement

A new state bill looks to significantly cut back on when deputies can put an inmate in solitary confinement and how long the inmate can stay there. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS