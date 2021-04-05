Legal Lasso: Judge Rules Law Students Can’t Sue Over Online Classes

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Judge Shuts Down Predator Culling Plan

A federal judge has ruled that the federal government cannot fund a Colorado Parks and Wildlife plan to kill hundreds of predators in the Upper Arkansas River Valley because U.S. Fish and Wildlife didn’t conduct its own environmental impact study.

Tri-County Health to Vaccinate Immigrant Detainees

Detainees at the Aurora ICE immigrant detention facility will begin receiving vaccines to protect against COVID-19 this week.

Interior Launches Initiative to Solve Missing Persons Cases

The U.S. Department of the Interior is creating a new unit to coordinate investigations of missing indigenous people.

Sweet Leaf Update

New details have emerged regarding the crackdown on Denver-based cannabis company Sweet Leaf and the company’s downfall.

9th District Returns to the Courthouse

Jury trials are set to resume in the 9th District, which includes Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties — another sign of life returning to its pre-pandemic status quo.