Legal Lasso: Judge Rules Law Students Can’t Sue Over Online Classes

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Judge Shuts Down Predator Culling Plan
A federal judge has ruled that the federal government cannot fund a Colorado Parks and Wildlife plan to kill hundreds of predators in the Upper Arkansas River Valley because U.S. Fish and Wildlife didn’t conduct its own environmental impact study.
Tri-County Health to Vaccinate Immigrant Detainees
Detainees at the Aurora ICE immigrant detention facility will begin receiving vaccines to protect against COVID-19 this week.
Interior Launches Initiative to Solve Missing Persons Cases
The U.S. Department of the Interior is creating a new unit to coordinate investigations of missing indigenous people.
Sweet Leaf Update
New details have emerged regarding the crackdown on Denver-based cannabis company Sweet Leaf and the company’s downfall.
9th District Returns to the Courthouse
Jury trials are set to resume in the 9th District, which includes Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties — another sign of life returning to its pre-pandemic status quo.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Law Students Can’t Sue for Tuition
A federal judge in California dismissed a class action brought by three law students who sought reimbursement for their tuition after their classes moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones Day Prevails in Pay Discrimination Case
Jones Day has quashed the last of the pay discrimination claims brought against the firm. A federal judge rules that the last remaining plaintiff failed to show she performed work that primarily benefited the firm during the period at issue in the case.
Husch Blackwell’s Big Hires
Husch Blackwell has hired a 21-lawyer mass tort and litigation practice group from Dentons.
SCOTUS Ends Google-Oracle Fight
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Google didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system.
Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]