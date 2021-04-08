Legal Lasso: Denver DA Finds Racial Differences in Prosecutions

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Denver DA Details Racial Differences
Following a study of its prosecutions, the Denver DA’s office has found there are racial differences in prosecutions but said there is not racism in the process.
Biden Considers Model Red Flag Law
The Biden administration is considering giving states a model “red flag law” to follow and adapt to their own needs. The move is just one of many that could be coming down the pike.
Lakewood Police Give Different Stories in Police Shooting
Lakewood police officers gave three different accounts of the events in the lead-up to one of the officers shooting and killing a man in a burning basement in 2019. (Denver Post)
RTD Plans Front Range Train
RTD is counting on receiving federal money for rail projects and is again planning on building a commuter rail line between Denver, Boulder and Longmont.
Jury Finds Aidan Atkinson Not Guilty
A jury returned a not-guilty verdict for a former high school football player accused of sexual assault in relation to a party bus incident. He is still set for another sexual assault trial for an incident unrelated to the party bus. (Daily Camera)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Interior Deputy Solicitor Picked for Top Legal Job
President Joe Biden nominated Native American law expert Robert Anderson, a member of the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, to be solicitor of the Interior Department.
11th Circuit Delivers ADA Ruling
The 11th Circuit ruled that Americans with Disabilities Act protections for the blind only apply to tangible, physical places, rather than websites.
Trump Organization Hires Criminal Defense Attorney
The Trump Organization has hired a criminal-defense attorney to represent it in a Manhattan investigation into the business dealings of the former president and his company.
Government Looks to Dismiss Climate Change Lawsuit
The Biden administration called on a U.S. district court to reject a climate change lawsuit brought by a group of children. The government said the child-plaintiffs lacked standing under the statute cited in their lawsuit.
