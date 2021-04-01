Legal Lasso: Colorado Law Leaders Remember Mary Mullarkey

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Mary Mullarkey Dies

Colorado’s first female chief justice, Mary Mullarkey, died yesterday at 77. She was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court and was a leader in Colorado’s legal community.

Police Force Lawsuit Moves Ahead

A federal judge said it was too early to dismiss an excessive force lawsuit Denver police officers who unlawfully arrested an Aurora man despite video evidence seemingly contradicting some of the allegations. (Denver Gazette)

Judge Rules Against Fish and Wildlife

A federal judge ruled that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service illegally funded a predator hunting program in the state that was used to determine whether the predators were partly responsible for declining mule deer populations.

WCU Professor Keeps Job Amid Controversy

Western Colorado University’s board of trustees decided that a professor should keep his job — despite uproar from other faculty members — after he compared the U.S. Capitol insurrection to nationwide racial justice protests.

Bill Would Limit Police Force

A new bill at the legislature would allow police officers to use deadly force only as a “last resort” in emergency situations and after other de-escalation attempts have failed.