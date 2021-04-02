Legal Entrepreneurs for Justice Offers Solo Lessons

In March, Legal Entrepreneurs for Justice celebrated the graduation of three attorneys from its 18-month incubator for socially conscious lawyers. They were the first cohort to participate in the program, which launched in 2019.

According to LEJ executive director Laurie Gilbertson, the program supports “innovative and creative” legal practices that improve access to justice. About 70% of Coloradans fall into the middle range of legal consumers most affected by the “justice gap,” Gilbertson said, meaning they make too much money to qualify for legal aid but can’t afford traditional firms that bill hundreds of dollars per hour.

During the incubator program, participants complete a pro bono residency with a partner nonprofit and receive training and mentorship on how to run a business and build a legal practice.

The program aims to give participants the tools to do good while doing well for themselves, Gilbertson said, and starting a firm can be a way for attorneys to take control of their lives and avoid the pressures that plague much of the legal profession.

“So many people want to do good in the world,” Gilbertson said, but there are few opportunities to do public interest work outside of the public sector and a handful of nonprofits. “We’re trying to create another public interest law alternative for lawyers.”

The incubator is now accepting applications for its fifth cohort to start in June. Gilbertson said the program isn’t limited in terms of practice area. “We have not seen a practice area yet that can’t fit into the LEJ model,” she said, though some specialties such as family law, estate planning and immigration are easier to price using flat-rate or unbundled models.

The members of LEJ’s first cohort — Jared Ritvo, Cristina Uribe Reyes and Justin Bertron — officially graduated from the program in December, an accomplishment they celebrated during an online ceremony in March. They are all now operating as solo attorneys after gaining needed legal and business skills from LEJ.

