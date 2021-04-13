Lawmakers Look to Update Children’s Code with 21st Century Language

Colorado lawmakers are considering an overhaul of the Children’s Code of Colorado for the first time in nearly 50 years, without making substantiative changes to the statutes themselves. Sponsors of a bill to update the language said they feel the existing statute is too difficult for lay people to understand.

“Senate Bill 59 not only makes the statute more accessible to professionals who engage with youth inside and outside the courtroom but also families and youth,” assistant house minority leader and bill sponsor Tim Geitner said. “And I think that’s important to recognize as well.”

The bill updates the statute with language that is said to be more current and comprehensible as well as section labels to point users toward the particular topics they need instead of looking across multiple locations for information. “A natural and organic flow” to the new Article 2.5 is said to make it easier to train professionals involved in juvenile justice, and pro se families, to use the section. According to the proposed bill text, the purpose of Article 2.5 is to restore, protect and improve public safety by creating a juvenile justice system that appropriately sanctions those who violate the law and also provides opportunities to bring together affected victims, the community and juvenile offenders for restorative purposes.

Geitner said the bill has needed work for some time. “Since 1970, this section of statute hasn’t seen an overhaul, and it has been changed with various policy makers making additions. So, streamlining it and making that foundation is a critical part not just for the organizations in the juvenile justice system but also families that are looking to navigate it as they represent themselves.”

