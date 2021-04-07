Flexibility and Fairness Key to Employer Vaccination Policies, Attorneys Say

More than 1 million Coloradans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the state extended vaccine eligibility to the general public on Friday. As the vaccine becomes available to more workers, employers will face new decisions about immunization and the workplace.

One of the biggest questions employers have had is whether they can require employees to get the vaccine. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission released guidance in December giving employers the green light to implement mandatory vaccination policies.

Employers must still comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII and provide reasonable accommodations for employees who cannot receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. If employers can prove an accommodation poses an undue hardship, they need not provide it. But Holland & Hart partner Jeremy Merkelson said that would be a difficult standard to meet in the COVID-19 context because of the potential for remote work or other arrangements to keep the employee out of the workplace until the public health emergency ends.

“We’re advising most employers to be flexible,” Merkelson said. “If you ask most employment lawyers, they’ll tell you that [employers] should not take adverse action against someone for having a religious or medical reason not to get the vaccine.”

Fisher Phillips partner Kristin White said she has seen more employers choose to encourage, rather than mandate, vaccination. “We’re seeing employers have quite a bit of luck just educating employees about the benefits of vaccines,” she said. White said education efforts have included compiling resources on company intranet sites so employees can learn about vaccine priority groups, how to register and safety information.

Some employers are offering incentives for employees who choose to get vaccinated. In January, the EEOC proposed rules for wellness programs requiring that employers offer only de minimis incentives for participation such as a water bottle or gift card of modest value. The EEOC withdrew the proposed rules in February.

