Gregory Kellam Scott, Colorado’s First Black Justice Dies

Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Kellam Scott has died, the Colorado Supreme Court announced Thursday.

Scott was the first and only Black Colorado Supreme Court justice. He was appointed to the court in 1992, and at the time of his appointment, Gov. Roy Romer noted Scott’s business experience and long-term commitment to his family and community, according to the Supreme Court’s announcement of his retirement in 2000.

Scott is remembered as a trailblazer in the legal profession as well as a role model and champion for diversity. He was inducted into the Blacks in Colorado Hall of Fame and the Rutgers University Hall of Distinguished Alumni. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Denver.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and graduated with honors from the Indiana University Law School.

Prior to being appointed to the state Supreme Court, Scott was an attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He taught law at the University of Denver Law School for more than a decade and notably served as “the head attorney representing the NAACP and the Urban League in Colorado,” according to the Rutgers Alumni Association. Scott went on to establish “a nationwide practice representing minority-owned and other small business firms.”

As a justice, Scott participated in decisions for more than 1,000 cases and authored numerous opinions, including a concurrence in the landmark Evans v. Romer case, which invalidated Amendment 2, a voter initiative that prevented local governments from enacting ordinances prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation.

He also authored the opinion for Hill v. Thomas, a landmark case that concluded in the early 2000’s in which the Supreme Court upheld legislation that allowed a buffer zone around anyone entering or exiting health care facilities to avoid violence by picketers.

After his time on the bench, he served as vice president and general counsel of Kaiser-Hill L.L.C. He and his wife Carolyn eventually returned to Indiana following their time in Colorado, and Scott was appointed executive director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission in 2005.

Retired Denver County Court Judge Gary Jackson, a longtime friend, said Scott gave his energy to organizations including the NAACP, Urban League and Sam Cary Bar Association to improve diversity and inclusion throughout society.

“At DU, he became a role model for hundreds of diverse law students and especially opening up the door and urging and suggesting that these law students become involved in legal work in corporations, businesses, in securities law,” Jackson said. “It’s a major loss for us here in Colorado.”

The Sam Cary Bar Association also made a special acknowledgement of Scott at its 50th Anniversary event on Wednesday. Several members of the bar association spoke of Scott and his impact on their careers, development as lawyers, and his impeccable dress. Linda Hurd, president in 1989, said she used to tease him about the bow ties he would wear, but he told her that he wouldn’t dress any less for SCBA.

The Supreme Court noted Scott’s devotion to encouraging and helping people of color succeed both inside and outside the legal profession.

“He felt, I think, an obligation to make sure that the experiences that he had had in life were voiced in the conversations where they would enrich the thought process,” former Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis said in a press release from the Supreme Court. She sat on the court with him during the 1990s. “I think the court and the law in Colorado, as well as the appearance of a representative judiciary, was much better for Greg’s contributions and his presence.”

“He was so personable in addition to being so brilliant,” said Patty Powell, adjunct faculty at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, who took corporate law and securities classes from Scott when he was a professor before his appointment to the court. “He was really well loved among students of all colors; he clearly cared a lot about all of us and invested a lot of time and energy in our success.”