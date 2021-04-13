Colorado Supreme Court Considers New Rules on Foreign-Educated Attorneys

The Colorado Supreme Court on April 7 held a public hearing on changes to the Rules Governing Admission to the Practice of Law in Colorado, which are intended to make it easier for foreign-trained attorneys to practice in the state.

The proposed rules would eliminate the requirement for bar examination applicants to have a “first professional law degree from a law school in a common law, English-speaking nation.” Instead, applicants would need to demonstrate “educational equivalency” in coursework that would qualify for a bachelor’s degree and J.D. in the U.S.

Under the proposed rules, bar exam applicants who cannot demonstrate their foreign degrees are equivalent could still be admitted if they can show that they have been admitted to the bar in another state or and remain a member in good standing in all jurisdictions where they have been admitted. They must also have been “primarily engaged in the active practice of law” for three of the five years before their application for admission to practice in Colorado. They would have to complete courses in professional responsibility, civil procedure and constitutional law through a law school by the American Bar Association.

The changes would bring Colorado’s requirements more in line with those of states such as New York, Texas and California, which have more liberal rules for the admission of foreign-educated attorneys.

Testimony and public comment on the proposed rules were broadly supportive, with many saying the changes could increase the diversity of the Colorado bar and help the state’s legal market and businesses compete in a global economy. Several legal educators spoke in favor of the proposed rules.

