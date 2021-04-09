9th Circuit Creates Open Carry Confusion

Much of the western U.S. — a region often portrayed as historically defined by firearms — may now be the only part of the country in which the Second Amendment of the Constitution does not protect a right to carry a firearm outside the home.

The uncertain and possibly anomalous legal status of a person’s right to open or concealed carry is the result of two decisions by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the most recent being a March 24 ruling that indicates the Second Amendment does not guarantee a privilege to publicly possess a firearm.

The en banc appeals court decision in Young v. Hawaii addressed a statute that it said allows police and security guards to carry firearms and permits open use while hunting but that also gives counties authority to deny licenses to publicly transport a gun except where the applicant for one presents “an exceptional case” and shows a “reason to fear injury to his or her person or property.” The statute, which is similar to those in seven other states that tightly control permission to brazenly carry a gun, represents a class of laws that either give law enforcement officers discretion to give consent or allow a permit to be granted only in special circumstances.

The statute’s uniquely restrictive nature may render the case’s constitutional impact, if it endures, relatively weak. David Kopel, an adjunct professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and research director at the Independence Institute, said “the American norm” is that it is generally easy to obtain a license to openly carry a gun, if one is needed at all. “It’s very different from all of them,” he said, referring to the Hawaii law. “Forty-two states have a law that says either you don’t need a permit to carry, like, say, Kansas or Arizona, or says, like Colorado, if you want a permit to carry then you’ve got to be a minimum age, you’ve got to pass a fingerprint background check, probably a safety training class, and then if you meet these criteria you can get a permit.”

Judge Jay Bybee’s 7-4 majority opinion for the 9th Circuit cited guidance from the Supreme Court’s 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller decision and the 2010 McDonald v. City of Chicago decision. In Heller, the justices addressed the question of whether a person has a constitutional right to possess a gun in their home. Justice Antonin Scalia cited one Antebellum-era Georgia case and one Reconstruction-era Tennessee case in an offhand comment indicating that U.S. states may not have universally recognized a right to publicly carry a firearm.

…

