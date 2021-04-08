In Circuit Schism, Bump Stocks Cases Question Chevron doctrine

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a ruling that contradicts a 10th Circuit ruling in a similar case, setting up the possibility of the U.S Supreme Court deciding the legality of bump stocks.

The 6th Circuit ruling, delivered March 25, found that the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms overstepped its authority in making the firearm attachments illegal. Bump stocks allow semiautomatic weapons to fire similarly to machine guns. The two appellate courts relied on one of the most important principles in administrative law to make their rulings.

That principle, known as Chevron deference, also known as Chevron doctrine, grew out of the case Chevron U.S.A v. Natural Resources Defense Council. In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court set a legal test to determine when a court should defer to agency answers or interpretation of administrative actions — so long as Congress hasn’t directly addressed the issue.

Aaron-Andrew Bruhl, a William & Mary Law School law professor and Chevron doctrine specialist, said Chevron has been cited thousands of times in cases but has been “under siege” for about a decade. Chevron went unquestioned in the courts for a long time, Bruhl said. But over roughly the past decade, the doctrine became controversial particularly because there have been attempts to cut back, weaken or eliminate the doctrine at high levels in the U.S. courts.

Chevron came into play in the bump stocks cases before the 6th and 10th circuits, both of which deal with challenges to the ATF’s change in stance on the attachments. Before the change in ATF stance, the bureau had said that certain bump stocks were legal to be bought and sold. However, following the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, in which a gun outfitted with a bump stock was used to kill 58 and injure 400, the agency produced a final rule that essentially classified bump stocks as machine guns, rendering them illegal. However, many gun owners around the country had already legally purchased bump stocks — which then included a letter from the ATF explaining their legality — and would potentially be unaware of the sudden change in legality.

