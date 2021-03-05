Women’s Roundtable: How Working Moms Have Handled the Pandemic

Parenting issues aren’t mother issues, and mother issues aren’t women’s issues. But the pandemic has had an outsized impact on women, and specifically on working moms.

In May of last year, some had already been referring to a “she-cession,” noting how many women had been hit hardest by business closures last year. The fallout is still affecting women. Since last year, 2.4 million women have left the workforce, compared to 1.8 million men. One in four women have reported thinking about leaving their jobs. Vice President Kamala Harris in February talked about the topic as a national emergency.

Meanwhile, some studies have noted how significantly working moms have been affected and “forgotten.”

Women have reported doing double-duty with their jobs but also taking on more of the childcare while day care centers or schools either closed or limited in-person capacity. Notably, according to one study, 80% of mothers said they were managing the home schooling in their house; 45% of fathers said they were managing it; 3% of the mothers agreed with the fathers.

In light of all of this, there is a lot going on in the home. The situation might provide an opportunity for businesses and law firms, in specific, to acknowledge what’s going on and make changes so that the setbacks of the past year do not turn into long-term setbacks. It’s also a chance to advance some ongoing initiatives in the law firm world.

Roundtable participants Pamela Hirschman, shareholder at Sheridan Ross; Kyle McFarlane, shareholder and co-founder of Broxterman Alicks McFarlane; and Kristin Walker, shareholder at Polsinelli, discussed their experiences as working moms through the pandemic and how they think law firms can change.

LAW WEEK: What have your experiences been in the pandemic so far?

WALKER: I’m a shareholder of Polsinelli in our real estate department. My work focuses on acquisitions, dispositions and development. We’re kind of the whole gamut of real estate, but not financing. I have been with Polsinelli for just over a year, so I actually was only in the office for about four months before the pandemic. So, I was really just getting my feet under me. I had been at a national firm earlier in my career, and I had my own firm with a few partners for eight years, so I had been working from home and then had gone to Polsinelli back in an office.

And then the other important note related to this conversation is that I have four kids. I have a 10 year old, an 8 year old, 5 year old and an almost 2 year old. She was not even 1 when the pandemic hit. My husband works full time, and the big kids were in elementary school, one in a private pre-school and then a baby at daycare when all this happened. So that’s kind of where our starting point was, and they all are sometimes out of the house now, depending on the week and who’s in quarantine.

MCFARLANE: I’m a shareholder at family law firm Broxterman Alicks McFarlane, we practice exclusively family law, divorce and child custody issues.

I have a four-month-old, and I was pregnant and having a baby in the middle of the pandemic, which was just kind of wild. I had my own thoughts on this experience from my own life, but I am seeing such an impact on the clients that we represent in divorce, generally. There was a study that came out that said child abuse cases — the cases that are being reported — are significantly so much lower now, but they actually think the instances are so much higher of child abuse so we’re just seeing less reporting and so much more of the abuse happening because of the pandemic and people are so isolated.

So, it’s kind of a crazy time to be a mom. Having a four-month-old and trying to figure out how to be a parent and try to be a lawyer is a particularly sore subject for me at the moment. But I’ve been an attorney for almost eight years now. I’ve always been in family law. My husband is also working — he’s in the oil and gas industry — so we’re both remote in our house.

HIRSCHMAN: I’m a shareholder at Sheridan Ross, an IP firm. I’m in our trademark group. I have a 3 year old. And when the pandemic started, he was in daycare full-time, which meant that he was no longer in daycare full-time and was at home with me and my husband for a good three months before we could find childcare. So it was rough.

I talked with many of the women in my firm with young children about what they were doing and how we are getting our work done and this and that. One thing that I will say that I’ve experienced is I actually have other family members in town and have reached out for help, and they just didn’t quite get it. They’d be like, well, I’ve got to do this today, and I’m like, no, really, I really need your help today, and they were just not quite understanding how stressful things are for working mothers right now, and that when I’m asking for help, it’s because I really need it. So that is something that has come up for me. My husband and I have gotten a little frustrated with my family.

…

The rest of this discussion appears in the March 1 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read this and other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.