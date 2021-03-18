Top Litigators 2021: Mindy Sooter

With her track record in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, WilmerHale partner Mindy Sooter has earned the trust of major tech companies as well as from the leadership within her firm.

In the past year, Sooter was named partner-in-charge of the national firm’s Denver office and she saw wins and forward progress for large and small clients.

In a story not uncommon for patent lawyers, Sooter went into the law as a second career. The first career was in engineering, working as a consultant and then as director of software engineering for a startup in Boulder. She said the work that led her to Boulder also led her to graduate school and then law school. During interdisciplinary coursework in her master’s in engineering at the University of Colorado – Boulder, she took a policy class with Phil Weiser who became a mentor of hers.

“That’s when I realized law was pretty fun and pretty intellectually stimulating as well. [I thought] this is actually really cool, and my law classes were a lot more fun than my engineering classes,” Sooter said. “One thing led to another, and I became a lawyer.”

She still describes herself as a “technical geek” and uses her engineering background in the courtroom. “In the courtroom, the most important skills are being able to communicate with the jury and being able to identify the points that are important to juries while also deeply understanding the technology that you’re talking about,” she said. “So that’s where I feel like my skill set is, where I can take some deeply complicated, involved, technology and figure out what really matters and present that to the jury in a way they can easily understand.”

…

This complete article appears in the March 15 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.