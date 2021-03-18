Top Litigators 2021: Joel Neckers

2021In a year when virtual courtroom fumbles have gone viral, Joel Neckers quickly mastered the art of the remote trial. The Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell partner won one of the country’s first fully remote trials in May, an achievement he said has been “one of the biggest victories of [his] career so far.”

His client in the case was United Power, a Brighton-based rural electric cooperative that wanted to exit its contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission to gain access to cheaper power on the market, more flexibility and more options for greener and cleaner energy, according to Neckers. United Power offered $235 million as an “exit fee,” but Tri-State demanded $1.25 billion to leave the agreement, and United Power filed a complaint with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

Neckers, who served as co-lead counsel for United Power, was set to try the case in March 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans. The trial was moved to May, giving Neckers a little over a month to adapt his team’s approach for a new virtual format. According to colleagues, Neckers experimented with the videoconferencing software and extra tablets, headphones and other equipment to prepare for the “inevitable hiccups” that happen with virtual meetings.

“The overarching lesson … is that you can be equally as effective in a video trial as you can in person,” Neckers said. “It’s just a matter of changing your mindset and being willing to be flexible and adapt.”

The three-day trial included testimony from 11 live witnesses and the presentation of thousands of pages of documents, and a big part of preparing for virtual trial involved experimenting with different ways of presenting the witnesses and evidence. Neckers became so adept at using the technology that opposing counsel asked him to display their own exhibits during witness examinations, “which I was happy to do to help make the trial run efficiently and smoothly,” he said.

