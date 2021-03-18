Top Litigators 2021: Jackie Roeder

Jackie Roeder of Davis Graham & Stubbs does not lose sight of her purpose, no matter how many “balls” are in the air.

A veteran commercial, criminal defense and torts litigator, the Princeton University and University of Michigan Law School alumna runs a fine-tuned machine to serve her grateful clients. “It requires a constant juggle and resetting and recalibrating of crises and priorities on a daily basis to ensure that I’m delivering the best service I can to my clients when they need it and not sitting on anything,” she said. “It requires a lot of organization, and it requires the ability to delegate to great people and to multi-task and to stay on top of it and reassess what that list looks like in the morning, again in the middle of the day, and again before you go to bed.”

Roeder, who also worked for O’Melveny & Myers in New York before moving to the Mile High City, has had a “fruitful year” despite the pandemic. She was instrumental in securing a dismissal of a complaint in a shareholder derivative suit brought in Colorado’s federal district court, convinced the SEC not to bring an enforcement action against a client and persuaded the Department of Justice to refrain from False Claims Act charges against a DGS client after a multi-year investigation and presentation.

The white-collar criminal defense cases are Roeder’s favorites. In approaching them, she aims to both maintain the integrity of an investigation and to understand the psychology behind the problem she’s asked to solve. “You don’t need to be enterprise disruptive, but you [also] have to keep everybody informed so that you don’t end up with the gossip mill or a front-page story on your hands,” she said.

