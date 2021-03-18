Top Litigators 2021: Duncan Griffiths

Duncan Griffiths has developed a specialty in commercial litigation, but some of his big wins blend his firm’s well-known focus area of family law with his experience in handling business disputes.

In 2019, Griffiths won in a case before the Colorado Court of Appeals that dealt with the question of whether his client had exercised a “spurious lien” against her ex-spouse’s business assets. And in 2020, he went to the appellate court again with a case that blended business issues and marital issues.

In re Marriage of Behnke dealt with the question of whether a woman was entitled to interest on her share of her ex-husband’s pension account after he had withheld it from her for nearly two decades. Griffiths said he took the case after several other attorneys had turned away the client thinking she didn’t have recourse and simply had bad luck in the situation, Griffiths suspected. “Most lawyers weren’t bullish on it,” he said. “When I got the case, I thought, ‘you’re owed money, there has to be a way to figure this out.’”

Griffiths sought to apply a statute that allows for 8% interest on withheld money to help his client get her share of the money through the divorce. He said he had seen the statute commonly applied in his former practice area of construction defect law but not in family disputes. Griffiths said he lost the case before a magistrate and then took it to a district judge, who overturned the magistrate but gave Griffith’s client the principal amount of the pension fund, finding that because the ex-husband hadn’t wrongfully withheld the money, he didn’t need to pay interest.

…

This complete article appears in the March 15 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.