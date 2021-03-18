Top Litigators 2021: Casie Collignon

With a practice focused on privacy class-action defense, Casie Collignon’s career takes her to courts across the country, through daily challenges of chess-like proportions and debate in advocacy for her clients.

With a practice focused on privacy class-action defense, Casie Collignon’s career takes her to courts across the country and through daily games of chess and debate to best decide how to serve her clients. She has had a growing practice throughout the pandemic with multiple wins in 2020 alone, but she still finds time to be a mother, mentor, wife and camper.

“I’m a lucky, lucky person,” she said. “I very much enjoy my job, and even though I’m a defense lawyer, I very much feel that I’m helping my clients navigate risks — so that they can better provide client service to their consumers.”

She said she began her career in consumer class action defense, and it became a natural path to privacy-related class actions. “At its core, privacy issues are fundamentally a consumer issue.” She said clients hire her because her practice is focused on privacy–related defense, which often comes up in a class action context.

“The fun thing about defending privacy class actions is the law is constantly evolving,” Collignon said, adding later that the opportunity to constantly create new law “is what makes winning so fun.”

For Collignon, 2020 was a year marked with interesting cases and wins. She was lead counsel through two successful appeals before the 9th Circuit for the client, [24]7.ai, a technology application company that provides chat services to companies ranging from Delta to Sears. Her work with the company secured two complete case dismissals of multiple consolidated data breach class actions involving issues of first impression concerning the Stored Communications Act and complex issues involving the Airline Deregulation Act.

…

