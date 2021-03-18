Top Litigators 2021: Chris Murray

Chris Murray’s law practice is inherently public-facing due to the nature of pursuing cases against governments and government officials, but his political litigation includes an effort to increase public understanding of the legal matters he’s addressing.

Murray graduated from Harvard Law School in 2005 before moving to Denver to clerk for then-10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Timothy Tymkovich, who is now the court’s chief judge. He took a job at then-Hogan & Hartson, now Hogan Lovells, and practiced mostly commercial litigation at the firm between 2007 and 2012. Murray temporarily left the firm in 2012 to serve as deputy general counsel for Mitt Romney during his presidential campaign. When he returned to Hogan, Murray said he was still practicing a lot of commercial litigation, but because of his experience in the political arena, he was starting to get calls about constitutional law and other political matters.

As Murray worked more in the political law space, he looked to reach partnership while expanding that area of his practice. He began at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck five years ago and is now a shareholder at the firm.

At Brownstein, Murray has taken on a number of high-profile cases including one in 2019 on behalf of three Republican state senators who challenged the constitutionality of Democrats’ automated, high-speed bill reading in Senate committee hearings. The case, which dissected a constitutional issue regarding a requirement to physically read aloud bills under consideration, is currently being considered by the Colorado Supreme Court.

