The Bridge Between Medical and Legal Immigrant Assistance

The worlds of medical and legal practice often exist in separate spaces, sometimes only crossing paths as witnesses, as experts for testimony or in malpractice. But, for Jenny Regier, her work with detained immigrants has led her to want to build stronger relationships between medical professionals and lawyers to better serve a concerned population on two important fronts.

Regier is an Equal Justice Works Fellow, financially sponsored by Pfizer Inc., meaning that she’s currently in a fellowship position facilitated by the nonprofit EJW organization, hosted by Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network and sponsored by Pfizer. The EJW helps place law students, legal service organizations, supporters and lawyers in a commitment to public service and equal justice. Each fellow must find an area to focus on. For Regier, that’s equal parts law and medical.

Aside from offering legal representation to clients in detention in the Aurora Contract Detention Facility, Regier is also spearheading a stronger medical-legal relationship between RMIAN, a nonprofit legal services provider for detained immigrants, and Denver Health, a complete health care system for the Denver area dating back to 1860.

“We’re really uniquely positioned here being in Denver, where we have this really vibrant medical community that is mobilized in lots of advocacy efforts,” Regier said. The work that physicians and medical professionals provide to detainees can be incredibly important for medically and minority endangered immigrants.

Her job entails meeting with the members of the HRC and Denver Health to brainstorm ways of improving care for those in detention and people released from detention in need of legal services, Regier said. However, the core part of her job is facilitating referrals to and from health professionals.

