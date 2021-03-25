While many Americans consider immigration enforcement a problem at the border, the influence of technology and social media has led to a street-by-street enforcement attitude among immigration agencies. At a March 12 event held by the Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship, a panel of privacy and immigration experts discussed the idea of enforcement in an America where the border is everywhere.

Anil Kalhan, professor of law at the Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law and media expert on immigration and surveillance, noted during the discussion that for noncitizens, the world of border enforcement is a gray area in terms of oversight and geography. “The border is really everywhere,” he said. The idea of substituting technology for the creation of the proposed border wall is already somewhat a reality, Kalhan said.

The use of technology, such as drones, in immigration control has changed the practices of immigration control altogether, Kalhan said. At practically every stage of the process of traveling to and within or leaving the U.S., citizens and noncitizens alike are subject to the collection of extensive quantities of personal information for immigration control purposes, Kalhan said.

That data can include information on immigration and citizenship status — which is a focal point of immigration law and policy — but also personal information that is then subject to storage, aggregation, processing, analysis and sharing among government agencies, he said. A large number of actors involved with different pieces of the immigration control process have access to that data, including public and private actors around the globe.

“At a big picture level, what is this doing? It’s contributing to a transformation of immigration control that operates at the physical territorial border, primarily on non-U.S. citizens, and primarily with the goal of regulating migration itself into a broader regime of migration and mobility surveillance and control that operates pretty much everywhere,” he said.

