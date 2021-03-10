State Surrogacy Bill Clears House

Colorado is on its way to joining a growing number of states that have codified regulation of surrogacy contracts. A March 2 vote in the state House of Representatives gives momentum to an effort to assure both surrogate mothers and aspiring parents a variety of legal protections as the use of proxy birth arrangements becomes more common.

HB 21-1022 was approved on a 43-21 vote, with 40 of 41 Democrats in support and all but three of its 24 Republicans opposed. The measure now moves to the state senate. If adopted there, and if Gov. Jared Polis, as expected, signs the bill into law, Colorado will join nearly a dozen states that have also enacted statutes to regulate surrogacy.

“As more and more families struggle with infertility and as more and more families are created in new ways that maybe don’t lend themselves to traditional biological reproduction, we’re acknowledging that those are loving and wonderful ways that families are being formed,” Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and the bill’s sponsor, said. “Along with that goes acceptance of the different paths that people are taking to create those families.

Ellen Trachman, a Denver-based lawyer who focuses on representing parties to surrogacy arrangements and co-owner of a local surrogacy matching program, thinks the bill, if it becomes part of the state’s legal code, will be helpful to the rising number of Colorado parents who are looking to surrogacy. “There’s a significant portion of the population that’s turning to fertility treatments, IVF, [or] other options,” she said.

Laura Koupal, owner of the Koupal Law Firm in Denver and a specialist in representing users of assisted reproductive technologies, also highlighted the rising proportion of Coloradans who need help from a surrogacy clinic to become parents. She said one in 8 Coloradans are estimated to experience infertility, and 3% need third-party assistance to have children.

It is not only parents that depend on clear guidance in the law, Trachman said. “The other big thing is that Colorado has some of the best fertility clinics in the world,” she said. “Typically, people are drawn to a certain state for surrogacy because you have high-level fertility clinics,” Koupal said. “Colorado is a well-known destination for assisted reproduction because we have … clinics like the University of Colorado and the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine.”

