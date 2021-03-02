Six Oral Arguments Set for 10th Circuit

Resuming its oral arguments on March 4, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals is set for arguments in six cases ranging from First Amendment rights of far-right groups and public statements by officials to differences between the U.S. Supreme Court and 10th Circuit in how to handle debt collection contact cases.

VDARE FOUNDATION v. COLORADO SPRINGS

In 2017, the mayor of Colorado Springs issued a public statement to the community about public events backed by certain groups. The statement, which limited support for an event which could be controversial, caused a conference about immigration policy to be cancelled. The organizers of the conference, VDARE, allege the city deprived them of their First Amendment rights by issuing the statement.

VDARE claims to be a “nonprofit educational” organization focused on the “unsustainability” of U.S. immigration policy. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, VDARE is a white nationalist organization based in Connecticut and is listed by the organization as a hate group. The organization was founded in 1999 by “anti-immigrant activist and author” Peter Brimelow, who has authored a book called Alien Nation that follows “the flight of the last white family in Los Angeles.”

Back in 2017, VDARE reserved the Cheyenne Mountain resort for a conference. VDARE alleged the resort was fully aware of who and what VDARE is and stands for, and that the conference could potentially draw media attention and protests.

…

