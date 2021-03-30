Regina Rodriguez Nominated for Federal Judgeship

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he has nominated WilmerHale attorney Regina Rodriguez as a federal judge for the district of Colorado.

Rodriguez was the only recommendation put forward by Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. She was also nominated for a judgeship by President Barack Obama in 2016 but never had a judiciary committee hearing.

Regina Rodriguez has been a partner at WilmerHale since 2019 and is co-chair of the trial practice. Prior to that, she was a partner at Hogan Lovells and worked in the Denver office of Faegre & Benson as a special counsel and later partner.

In the public sector, she served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado from 1995 to 2002, during which time she served as the deputy chief of the Civil Division from 1998 to 1999 and as chief of the Civil Division from 1999 to 2002. From 1997 to 1998, she served a four-month detail as deputy senior counsel for alternative dispute resolution in the U.S. Department of Justice. She began her legal career as an associate in the Denver law firm of Cooper & Kelly, P.C. (now defunct) from 1988 to 1995.

Rodriguez received a law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law in 1988 and a bachelor’s degree with honors, from the University of Iowa in 1985.

Rodriguez was also named a Top Litigator by Law Week Colorado in 2015 and a Top Women Lawyer in 2019.