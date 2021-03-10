Messner Reeves Sees Leadership Transition

Bryant “Corky” Messner, founding partner of the local firm Messner Reeves, has transitioned into an active chairman role for the firm as partner Caleb Meyer steps up to lead it as its new CEO. While changings positions in the firm, Messner said he intends to continue practicing and supporting the growth of the firm and its new leader.

The decision to bring a new CEO into leadership of the firm has been in the works for some time, Messner said. Since its founding, the firm has

had an entrepreneurial attitude toward the practice of law, and Messner added that a change in leadership is good business practice.

“If you do it in a very organized, well thought-out way, it actually ends up really helping the business,” he said. Messner said the culture of the firm has always been to run it like a business, and he’s been

thinking about succession plans for five to six years.

Messner Reeves first opened its doors in April of 1995 as a startup-focused firm, according to the firm’s website. In the past 25 years, a pool of five attorneys in Denver has grown to more than 100 attorneys across the country. The firm now has offices in California, Utah, New York and, as of recently, Arizona and Nevada. The self-described “full-service” business firm offers corporate law and litigation specializations representing single entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies.

Meyer, the new CEO, stood out as a potential candidate throughout the succession discussions. “[Meyer] has done an outstanding job of embracing the firm culture,” Messner said of his successor. “And he’s done a great job of building his practice — he’s an outstanding leader … and he’s won the confidence of the law firm.”

