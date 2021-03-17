Plaintiffs’ attorneys want Colorado to abandon a common-law rule they say is antiquated and prevents children from recovering the cost of medical bills they may later be asked to repay.

Their latest hope is SB21-61, a new bill that would abolish the common-law rule that only a parent or guardian can claim economic damages incurred by a child before the age of 18. The bill would allow a minor to bring their own claim to recover their pre-majority medical bills.

The Colorado Supreme Court was scheduled to hear arguments last week about whether to abandon the rule, but arguments in the case, Rudnicki v. Bianco, have been postponed while the bill is pending. The bill has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee and is scheduled for its first hearing on March 25.

David Woodruff, a partner at Denver Trial Lawyers, is representing the plaintiffs in Rudnicki, and he says the case is a “perfect example” of the common-law rule’s real-world effects.

Alexander Rudnicki, now a teenager, suffered a serious brain injury during birth and incurred about $400,000 in medical expenses as a newborn. By the time his parents started to suspect their son had suffered permanent damage, the statute of limitations for them to bring a lawsuit had expired. Under current law, parents have two years to bring a claim against a health care institution or professional, while minors can bring claims up to two years after they reach the age of majority.

