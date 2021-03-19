Legal Lasso: Weiser Focuses on Tech Monopolies

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Top Litigators

In case you missed it, Law Week’s 2021 Top Litigators awards recognize six attorneys for their stand-out work in trials, appeals, intellectual property, commercial litigation in the tumultuous 2020.

Weiser Talks Tech

Attorney General Phil Weiser said he will push the House Judiciary Committee to crack down on big tech monopolies.

Judge Rules in Impartial Jury Case

A federal judge ruled that potential jurors’ exposure to a memorial for a victim in a murder trial did not violate the defendant’s right to an impartial jury.

House Votes on Dreamers Bill

Colorado’s House delegation voted along party lines, as expected, in a vote on the Dreamers bill, which would give a path to citizenship for immigrants protected under DACA.

Local Governments Can’t Set Their Own Gun Laws

A Boulder judge ruled that the city cannot enforce a ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in the city, finding that local governments can’t set prohibit the possession or sale of firearms.