Legal Lasso: Vice President Harris Visits Maria Empanada

IN LOCAL NEWS

Maria Empanada Gets a Special Guest

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Denver yesterday to discuss the new federal coronavirus stimulus package with a focus on how small businesses are affected. (Denver Post)

Judge Clears Avalanche Testimony

A Summit County judge said the head of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center can testify in a criminal case involving three snowboarders who allegedly triggered an avalanche. In approving that testimony, the judge has rejected the Colorado Attorney General’s argument that doing so would discourage others from sharing avalanche information.

Denver Considers New Pot Laws

Denver’s City Council is moving closer to approving new laws that aim to make the marijuana business more equitable and allow for on-site smoking.

Oil and Gas Moratorium

Larimer County commissioners have voted to suspend all new oil and gas applications, at least until April 13 when the local legislative body will hold a public hearing. (Denver Gazette)

Passports Are Coming

Vaccine passports are likely on the way, but a Republican-backed bill in the state legislature would prohibit employers taking “adverse actions” against employees based on vaccination status.