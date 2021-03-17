Legal Lasso: Vice President Harris Visits Maria Empanada

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Maria Empanada Gets a Special Guest
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Denver yesterday to discuss the new federal coronavirus stimulus package with a focus on how small businesses are affected. (Denver Post)
Judge Clears Avalanche Testimony
A Summit County judge said the head of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center can testify in a criminal case involving three snowboarders who allegedly triggered an avalanche. In approving that testimony, the judge has rejected the Colorado Attorney General’s argument that doing so would discourage others from sharing avalanche information.
Denver Considers New Pot Laws
Denver’s City Council is moving closer to approving new laws that aim to make the marijuana business more equitable and allow for on-site smoking.
Oil and Gas Moratorium
Larimer County commissioners have voted to suspend all new oil and gas applications, at least until April 13 when the local legislative body will hold a public hearing. (Denver Gazette)
Passports Are Coming
Vaccine passports are likely on the way, but a Republican-backed bill in the state legislature would prohibit employers taking “adverse actions” against employees based on vaccination status.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Congress Receives Judgeship Requests
The Judicial Conference of the United States recommended that Congress create 79 new judgeships, including two in the District of Colorado and two on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at San Francisco.
University of Colorado Law School Professor Paul Campos thinks Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer should retire immediately, while Democrats have enough sure votes to confirm a replacement. (New York Times)
New Jersey’s Docket Grows
New Jersey’s judicial backlog is ballooned during the pandemic, with judges facing 2,700 cases each on their dockets in order to overcome it. (New York Times)
Suspects Charged in Relation to Attorney Death
Three people have been arrested in connection with a Maryland home invasion that left a well-known attorney dead.
