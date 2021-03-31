Legal Lasso: Thousands Mourn Boulder Officer Killed in Mass Shooting

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Thousands Mourn Boulder Officer

Thousands showed up to Lafayette for a memorial service for Eric Talley, the police officer who was killed at the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting last week. (Daily Camera)

Whistleblowers Make Air Pollution Allegations

According to whistleblowers, state air pollution control managers, under EPA direction, ordered staff to unlawfully approve permits without modeling or monitoring.

Dems Seek to Give Teeth to Climate Plan

A group of Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill that aims to hold Gov. Jared Polis to his climate commitments and pick up the pace on his climate roadmap.

Housing Bill Awaits Signature

A bill on its way to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk will provide housing benefits to residents regardless of immigration status, which would be the first law of its kind in the U.S.

Polis to Sign Child Sexual Assault Bill

Lawmakers also gave their final approval to a bill that would extend the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse to bring civil actions against their abusers.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Georgia’s Voting Rights Laws Face Challengers

The lawsuits are piling up over Georgia’s new voting laws. So far, several voting rights groups have banded together on one, and the NAACP has filed another.

Biden to Announce Business Tax Increases

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan paid for by tax hikes on businesses.

BigLaw Firms Give Vaccination Time Off

Some BigLaw firms are giving their attorneys and staff up to eight hours of PTO to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Other firms have said their people don’t need to use PTO or vacation time for vaccinations. What is your firm offering? Drop us a line!

Prisoners Can’t Expect Private Email

Attorneys say attorney-client privilege doesn’t extend to email when it should, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons forces prisoners to accept “voluntary” email monitoring.