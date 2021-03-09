Legal Lasso: State Sees Spike in Consumer Complaints

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Consumer Complaints Spike
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said last week the Consumer Protection Division of his office received a record-breaking 12,130 complaints in 2020.
Public Utilities Commission Sued by Shuttle Service
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is facing a lawsuit over a law that restricts shuttle companies operating throughout Colorado. (Denver Post)
Judge Swap Shows Issues With Virtual Docket
A swap in judges on a Boulder District Court docket showed the strains of virtual court appearances in the time of COVID-19. (Boulder Daily Camera)
Legislative Staffers Fight for Better Pay
Capitol staffers are working to establish a workers’ association that would be among the first of its kind in the country. The association would push for better pay and working conditions for aides.
Shooting Shuts Down Capitol
A shooting near the Capitol building yesterday briefly shut down the General Assembly. The suspect has been arrested, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Trump Runs Out of Challenges
The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed the last of former President Donald Trump’s election challenges.
Lawyers Beware
Experts an an ABA technology tradeshow warned lawyers against the growing threat of deepfake videos and cybersecurity breaches.
Judge Presiding Over George Floyd Murder Trial Isn’t New to the Spotlight
The judge presiding over the first murder trial in relation to George Floyd’s death likely won’t be disturbed by the spotlight. He’s handled high-profile murder cases as a prosecutor, defender and as a judge.
Insurrectionist Remains in Jail
A federal judge said the man known as the “QAnon Shaman” must remain in jail while his case regarding his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot proceeds.
