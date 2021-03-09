Legal Lasso: State Sees Spike in Consumer Complaints

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Consumer Complaints Spike

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said last week the Consumer Protection Division of his office received a record-breaking 12,130 complaints in 2020.

Public Utilities Commission Sued by Shuttle Service

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is facing a lawsuit over a law that restricts shuttle companies operating throughout Colorado. (Denver Post)

Judge Swap Shows Issues With Virtual Docket

A swap in judges on a Boulder District Court docket showed the strains of virtual court appearances in the time of COVID-19. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Legislative Staffers Fight for Better Pay

Capitol staffers are working to establish a workers’ association that would be among the first of its kind in the country. The association would push for better pay and working conditions for aides.

Shooting Shuts Down Capitol

A shooting near the Capitol building yesterday briefly shut down the General Assembly. The suspect has been arrested, and the victim was taken to the hospital.