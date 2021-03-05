Legal Lasso: State Bills Could Bring Justice System Changes

This is the last day for our 2021 Readership survey. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

Justice Reforms at the Capitol

Lawmakers are considering some justice reforms, such as identifying which offenders should be booked in jail and who should be required to pay bail. (Denver Post)

Bill Would Help ID Offenders

A bill before the General Assembly might expand a program to make sure the state prison system helps all of the offenders leaving the prison to get an ID.

City Names Independent Monitor Selection Committee

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the five individuals who will help select the city’s next independent monitor, the civilian police watchdog.

Catholic Group Opposes Statute of Limitations Bill

A Catholic group is opposing a bill that would expand the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse to be able to sue their abusers. The bill is squarely positioned to address limitations in the church’s own sexual abuse scandal. (Denver Post)

Bail Reform Passes First Test

A Senate bill that would make Colorado the fourth state to limit the use of cash bail passed out of committee.