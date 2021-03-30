Legal Lasso: Regina Rodriguez Nominated for Federal Judge Seat

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Rodriguez Gets the Nod

President Joe Biden has officially nominated Regina Rodriguez to serve as a federal judge.

Consumer Privacy Bill

With a bill before the state legislature, Colorado could strengthen its existing data privacy laws by allowing consumers to opt out of data processing done by businesses or other online entities.

State GOP Names New Chair

Over the weekend, the Colorado Republican Party picked attorney Kristi Burton Brown to lead them.

Dominion Makes a List

Dominion Voting Systems said it might go after other media outlets, and even former President Donald Trump himself, after filing its lawsuit against Fox News.

School Board Member, BLM Leader Accused of Retaliation

Denver School Board member Tay Anderson violated the school district’s retaliation policy in 2018, according to a document obtained by Chalkbeat and confirmed by Denver Public Schools.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Federal Judge Picks

Among Biden’s other federal judge picks are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a D.C. Circuit seat — and a possible choice for an eventual Supreme Court seat among other circuit and district court nominations.

Derek Chauvin Trial Continues

Jurors heard the first testimony in the murder trial for Derek Chauvin yesterday. This morning they are hearing from a trained MMA fighter who said he warned the police officer that he was using a “blood choke” on George Floyd.

SCOTUS Reinstates Death Sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the murder conviction of a Tennessee death-row inmate, ruling that a federal appeals court had overlooked evidence in granting a new trial.

BigLaw Bonuses

Bonuses recently introduced by several BigLaw firms to help with associate retention might not be enough to encourage attorneys to stay put in a hot job market.