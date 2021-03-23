Legal Lasso: Police Identify 10 Victims of Boulder Shooting

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Ten Killed in Boulder

Ten people, including one police officer, were shot and killed at a King Soopers in south Boulder yesterday. One man was arrested but the district attorney has yet to release any information about how his office will address charges (Daily Camera). The victims’ names were released this morning.

Lawmakers Consider POWR Act

Lawmakers are considering changes to anti-discrimination laws to address challenges highlighted by the pandemic and the #MeToo movement.

Resorts Might Soon Have to Share Ski Injury Info

A state bill introduced last week would require ski resorts to share information about injuries and fatalities as well as their safety strategies.

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Boulder County

A Boulder judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a now-withdrawn plan to develop a composting facility on County land. The judge wrote that he was unable to find an instance in the case where the county might have violated a law or a land easement. (Daily Camera)

Judge Mulls Whether Rioting Trial Should Proceed

A judge will decide on Thursday whether a trial should proceed to determine whether protesters were engaged in criminal rioting when they surrounded a police precinct during last summer’s protests.