Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Unveil State Stimulus Plan

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
State Stimulus Plan Unveiled
As Congress passed a major coronavirus bill, Colorado lawmakers announced their own $700 million stimulus plan, which will focus on infrastructure projects and investments in rural Colorado.
Bill Would Offer Social Equity Loans in Pot Business
A bill before the General Assembly seeks to make the cannabis industry more equitable by providing loans for entrepreneurs who qualify as social equity licensees.
Election Integrity in the Courts
Voting technology companies, like Dominion Voting Systems in Denver, are pursuing defamation lawsuits to rebuild trust in elections and fight disinformation
AG is Suspicious of Energy Investments
The Colorado attorney general is calling on federal regulators to investigate the “windfall” that traders saw in relation to the spiking energy prices that came with the February snow storm.
Kamala is Coming to Denver
Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a Denver visit on Tuesday, when she will discuss the COVID relief bill passed by
Congress. More details are still to come. (Denver Post)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Garland Receives Confirmation
The Senate confirmed Judge Merrick Garland as U.S. attorney general on a 70-30 vote.
House Approves Stimulus Plan
House lawmakers, for the second time, gave their approval to a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The legislation is expected to receive a signature from President Joe Biden on Friday.
Third-Degree Murder Still a Possibility in George Floyd Murder Trial
The judge presiding over the trial for the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd will again consider whether to add a third-degree murder charge after the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal.
Growth in Pot
According to legal industry experts, cannabis businesses — and cannabis law — are expected to grow as states look to recover revenue.
Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]