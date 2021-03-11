Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Unveil State Stimulus Plan

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

State Stimulus Plan Unveiled

As Congress passed a major coronavirus bill, Colorado lawmakers announced their own $700 million stimulus plan, which will focus on infrastructure projects and investments in rural Colorado.

Bill Would Offer Social Equity Loans in Pot Business

A bill before the General Assembly seeks to make the cannabis industry more equitable by providing loans for entrepreneurs who qualify as social equity licensees.

Election Integrity in the Courts

Voting technology companies, like Dominion Voting Systems in Denver, are pursuing defamation lawsuits to rebuild trust in elections and fight disinformation

AG is Suspicious of Energy Investments

The Colorado attorney general is calling on federal regulators to investigate the “windfall” that traders saw in relation to the spiking energy prices that came with the February snow storm.

Kamala is Coming to Denver

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a Denver visit on Tuesday, when she will discuss the COVID relief bill passed by

Congress. More details are still to come. (Denver Post)