Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Split on Election Reform

IN LOCAL NEWS
Colorado Lawmakers Split on Election Reform Bill
Colorado’s congressional delegation is split down the middle, like the rest of the Washington, D.C. lawmakers, regarding the H.R.1 voting rights bill.
This Nonprofit Spent a Lot on Advertising
A nonprofit is taking to the airwaves with a $1 million ad campaign to argue against efforts to create a public health insurance option.
Polis Sounds Alarm on Fuel Costs, Utility Preparation
In the aftermath of the cold snap that crippled Texas’ energy system, Gov. Jared Polis is demanding that Coloradans aren’t left footing the bill for emergency costs if power companies don’t do enough to warn about storm surcharges.
Doida Crow Law Launches
Two corporate lawyers joined up to form a new law firm after finding their practices and practice styles were aligned.
Western Energy Alliance Poses Biden Order
Western Energy Alliance is denouncing an executive order that calls for a pause on new oil and gas leases on federal land and the reassessment of the leasing system.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Lawsuit Says Curfews Were Unconstitutional
A new lawsuit alleges that cities used curfews to quiet legitimate protests last summer. The claim is just one of several constitutional allegations.
More Vaccines Are Coming
The White House brokered an agreement between two pharma company rivals that will result in enough vaccines produced to have every American adult vaccinated by the end of May.
Thomas Clerks Face Off
Two former clerks of Justice Clarence Thomas are facing off in front of the Supreme Court in oral arguments today.
One Judge’s Mouth Got him in Trouble
A Kansas judge has been suspended due to his sexist and racist language as well as his liberal use of the F-word.
