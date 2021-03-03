Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Split on Election Reform

This is the last week for our 2021 Readership survey. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Lawmakers Split on Election Reform Bill

Colorado’s congressional delegation is split down the middle, like the rest of the Washington, D.C. lawmakers, regarding the H.R.1 voting rights bill.

This Nonprofit Spent a Lot on Advertising

A nonprofit is taking to the airwaves with a $1 million ad campaign to argue against efforts to create a public health insurance option.

Polis Sounds Alarm on Fuel Costs, Utility Preparation

In the aftermath of the cold snap that crippled Texas’ energy system, Gov. Jared Polis is demanding that Coloradans aren’t left footing the bill for emergency costs if power companies don’t do enough to warn about storm surcharges.

Doida Crow Law Launches

Two corporate lawyers joined up to form a new law firm after finding their practices and practice styles were aligned.

Western Energy Alliance Poses Biden Order

Western Energy Alliance is denouncing an executive order that calls for a pause on new oil and gas leases on federal land and the reassessment of the leasing system.