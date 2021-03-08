Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Consider Farmworkers’ Rights Bill

IN LOCAL NEWS
Lawmakers Consider Farmworker Bill
A bill proposed at the state legislature would guarantee rights to farmworkers that have been provided to workers in other industries for decades. While proponents say it’s a matter of fairness and racial equity, opponents say the agriculture industry has special circumstances that require different labor laws.
SCOTUS Hears Voting Access Cases
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in two Voting Rights Act cases. And while it seems likely that the Democrats challenging state voting laws are likely to lose, one expert says the cases are more a question of how significant the loss is.
Boulder DA Will Press Charges for Massive Party
Boulder authorities are seeking to press charges for college students who were involved in a massive party that ended up more like a riot. The participants flipped a car, shot off fireworks and threw bottles at police who came to break up the party.
AG Says Avalanche Testimony Could Chill Reporting
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is seeking to quash testimony from avalanche experts in a case involving two snowboarders who triggered an avalanche above I-70. He says the testimony could discourage people from reporting avalanches.
Brauchler Wants Coronavirus Restrictions Lifted
Former 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler says it’s time for Gov. Jared Polis to lift the state’s coronavirus restrictions. (Denver Post)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
George Floyd Murder Trial Delayed
A judge has delayed the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial in the killing of George Floyd after an appeals court ordered him to reconsider his decision to dismiss a third-degree murder charge against the former police officer.
Supreme Court Justices Vaccinated
All nine U.S. Supreme Court justices have received the coronavirus vaccine — now the question is when they will return to hearing oral arguments in person.
Legal Jobs Continue Rebound
The legal services industry gained 7,200 jobs in February — marking the second consecutive month of growth — a row but it is still far below the pre-pandemic employment levels.
Biden Dismisses EEOC GC
President Joe Biden on Friday fired Trump appointee Sharon Gustafson, who has been serving as the general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
