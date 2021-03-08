Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Consider Farmworkers’ Rights Bill

IN LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Consider Farmworker Bill

A bill proposed at the state legislature would guarantee rights to farmworkers that have been provided to workers in other industries for decades. While proponents say it’s a matter of fairness and racial equity, opponents say the agriculture industry has special circumstances that require different labor laws.

SCOTUS Hears Voting Access Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in two Voting Rights Act cases. And while it seems likely that the Democrats challenging state voting laws are likely to lose, one expert says the cases are more a question of how significant the loss is.

Boulder DA Will Press Charges for Massive Party

Boulder authorities are seeking to press charges for college students who were involved in a massive party that ended up more like a riot. The participants flipped a car, shot off fireworks and threw bottles at police who came to break up the party.

AG Says Avalanche Testimony Could Chill Reporting

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is seeking to quash testimony from avalanche experts in a case involving two snowboarders who triggered an avalanche above I-70. He says the testimony could discourage people from reporting avalanches.

Brauchler Wants Coronavirus Restrictions Lifted

Former 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler says it’s time for Gov. Jared Polis to lift the state’s coronavirus restrictions. (Denver Post)