Legal Lasso: Jason Dunn Gives an Exit Interview

Dunn’s Job’s Done

Jason Dunn completed his term as U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado yesterday. He spoke with Law Week about his time in the office, working within the DOJ, and how prosecutors can do their jobs best.

Labor and Employment at the Capitol

State lawmakers are considering a big batch of bills that attorneys say employers will want to keep an eye on. Bills deal with anti-discrimination laws, workers’ rights and COVID-19 relief, among other topics.

Man Receives 19 Years for Hate Crime Plot

A Pueblo man who plotted to bomb a Jewish synagogue was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison.

House Approves Colorado Public Lands Bills

The U.S. House of Representatives gave its stamp of approval to two bills that would add protections to public lands in Colorado — the CORE Act and the the Colorado Wilderness Act.

Finders Keepers?

Parts of an airliner jet engine landed in a Broomfield yard. And a Colorado lawyer weighed in on the question of whether the homeowner could keep it.