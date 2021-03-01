Legal Lasso: Jason Dunn Gives an Exit Interview

This is the last week for our 2021 Readership survey. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Dunn’s Job’s Done
Jason Dunn completed his term as U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado yesterday. He spoke with Law Week about his time in the office, working within the DOJ, and how prosecutors can do their jobs best.
Labor and Employment at the Capitol
State lawmakers are considering a big batch of bills that attorneys say employers will want to keep an eye on. Bills deal with anti-discrimination laws, workers’ rights and COVID-19 relief, among other topics.
Man Receives 19 Years for Hate Crime Plot
A Pueblo man who plotted to bomb a Jewish synagogue was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison.
House Approves Colorado Public Lands Bills
The U.S. House of Representatives gave its stamp of approval to two bills that would add protections to public lands in Colorado — the CORE Act and the the Colorado Wilderness Act.
Finders Keepers?
Parts of an airliner jet engine landed in a Broomfield yard. And a Colorado lawyer weighed in on the question of whether the homeowner could keep it.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Judge Approves Facebook Settlement
A federal judge in California has approved a $650 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit against Facebook over its use of photo face-tagging.
Judges Split on Party Lines
A study of en banc rulings from appellate courts found a “Trump-era uptick” in partisan voting among judges.
Hong Kong Activists Jailed
Forty-seven Democracy advocates in Hong Kong were arrested and charged with violating a law that prohibits “conspiracy to commit subversion.”
Traffic Court From Anywhere
It’s no cat video, but a doctor went viral for logging in to a traffic court video hearing while performing surgery.
